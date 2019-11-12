T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Reportedly Unfollows Him On Social Media After ‘Hymen’ Debacle

Last week after T.I. revealed that he checks his 18-year-old daughter’s hymen status to ensure that she remains tied to the stronghold of “virginity,” we dissected several thought processes and think pieces, but there was one voice that remained seemingly silent from the conversation, his daughter Deyjah.

On Monday, E! News reported that Deyjah unfollowed her father on Instagram, after reports by Hollywood Unlocked revealed she’s also not following Tiny Harris, T.I.’s wife, nor her sister Zonnique. Deyjah has a more active Twitter account and is following Tiny on that platform, but not T.I.

Deyjah did break her silence by tweeting, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” to her followers on November 5, but has not publicly commented since.

i loveeeeeee yalllllll🥺 — Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019

Deyjah did indeed like several messages that sided with the misogyny and abusive behavior exhibited in T.I.’s remarks, first made public on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast hosted by Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi Pimentel.

Nadia and Nazanin publicly apologized in a joint statement about the way they reacted to T.I.’s comments, and have deleted the podcast episode. T.I. has yet to speak further on the matter.

Deyjah did indeed like several messages that sided with the misogyny and abusive behavior exhibited in T.I.’s remarks, first made public on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast hosted by Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi Pimentel.

Nadia and Nazanin publicly apologized in a joint statement about the way they reacted to T.I.’s comments, and have deleted the podcast episode. T.I. has yet to speak further on the matter.

READ ALSO: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS]

However, with everyone from Jeannie Mai, to radio hosts Charlamagne Tha Good and DJ Envy weighing in on a private matter that concerns the personal choices and anatomy of a young woman who deserves autonomy, we hope the issue will get sorted out in private. Because the fact of the matter is that a long, painful conversation should probably take place in the Harris household, which by the looks of things may have already happened.

We continue to wish Deyjah peace throughout this public ordeal that she didn’t ask for, and also hope that the bond between her and her father evolves to a place of mutual respect and understanding.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.