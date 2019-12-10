Multiple NYPD Officers Say They Were Forced To Target Black & Latino Subway Riders In Discrimination Lawsuit

Four Black and Hispanic NYPD officers unveiled startling accusations as part of a discrimination lawsuit filed against one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States.
In a suit obtained by The New York Times, the officers claim that between 2011 and 2015, under the command of Constantin Tsacha, cops who oversaw a transit district located in South Brooklyn were told to target Black and Hispanic patrons over white and Asian riders. In addition to the four officers, The Times reports that more than half a dozen officers submitted written affidavits, six of them corroborating that they were also instructed to adhere to Tsacha’s race-based commands.
“I got tired of hunting Black and Hispanic people because of arrest quotas,” a former cop named Christopher LaForce, said in his affidavit.
Tsacha was recently promoted to the second-in-command of policing the subway system throughout Brooklyn, making him second in command of the MTA’s law enforcement.
In the affidavits, officers said that “different enforcement standards” were applied across four South Brooklyn neighborhoods in Transit District 34. According to LaForce, Tsacha would often redirect officers to stations that were located in neighborhoods with large Black and Hispanic populations. Other officers alleged they were required to target Black men with visible tattoos and check them for warrants.
“Tsachas would get angry if you tried to patrol subway stations in predominately white or Asian neighborhoods,” LaForce continued.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.