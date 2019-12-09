NFL Player Khalil Mack Pays Off All Holiday Layaway Accounts At Florida Walmart

NFL player Khalil Mack recently paid off everyone’s holiday layaway accounts at a Florida Walmart in his hometown.

TCPalm.com notes it isn’t clear exactly how much money was doled out, but he paid off about 300 accounts. “We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!” the store wrote on its Facebook page.

But Mack wasn’t done spreading joy.

Last weekend, WGN reported that the Chicago Chargers’ U14 Pop Warner football team needed help getting to the Disney National Championship this week. Needing $5,000 by last Thursday, Mack quietly donated $2,000 to help the team reach their goal. Earlier this year, his organization also donated 100 pairs of cleats to his former high school in Fort Pierce.

