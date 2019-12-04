CLOSE
Former Notre Dame Player George Atkinson III Dead At 27

Yahoo Sports reports that former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died at the age of 27. No cause of death has been reported, but Pete Sampson of The Athletic tweeted that Atkinson had been suffering from depression since his twin brother Josh died by suicide in January 2019.

In a letter written in October, Atkinson said the death of his brother put him “on an emotional roller coaster and in a real dark place.”

Both Atkinson and his twin brother were part of Notre Dame’s 2011 recruiting class. They were the sons of legendary Oakland Raider and Super Bowl Champion George Atkinson II.

Atkinson III is survived by a 2-year-old daughter.

