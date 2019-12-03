Willie Moore Jr Show
It’s a Tear Jerker: KeKe Wyatt Performs “For Every Mountain,” Shares Testimony On TBN [VIDEO]

2019 World AIDS Day Concert - Dallas, TX

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

KeKe Wyatt made an appearance on TBN last week (November 25) and it was just as epic as you can imagine. 

With Kurt Carr on the keyboard, Wyatt hit all the high notes and runs she’s known for before breaking down into tears. She and the audience were so moved by what she was singing that she interrupted the song to give thanks to Jesus. 

Wyatt later explained that when her son was 13-years-old, he was diagnosed with cancer. She revealed this special night that he’s 16-years-old and healed.

Praise God!

gospel music , Keke Wyatt , R&B singers , Testimony

