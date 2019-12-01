Dwyane Wade Responds To Critics Of Thanksgiving Family Photo

Like most celebrities, Gabrielle Union posted a family photo as her Happy Thanksgiving post on social media. Unfortunately, followers were too focused on Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old son’s appearance.

In the photo, his son Zion is rocking a crop top and acrylic nails. Throughout the comments section, followers criticized Wade and Union for allowing his son to dress the way he wants and wear fake nails. The retired NBA All-Star came to his son’s defense via Twitter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he tweeted. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Wade revealed that his son is apart of the LGBTQ community this year. The Wade family attended the Miami Pride Parade this year to support Zion with T-shirts that read “Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated 2 Equality.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Besides the ugliness in the comments and on Twitter, many commended the father of four for accepting his son and supporting him no matter what.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019 As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

PHOTO: PR Photos

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: