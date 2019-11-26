Rapper Cam’ron Pays Tribute To Girlfriend Who Passed

Cam’ron opened up about the grief he’s experiencing due to the loss of his high school sweetheart, Tawasa Harris.

The Harlem rapper posted a lengthy Insatgram message to his followers, while also refuting false reports regarding their relationship.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“First off I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their condolences, I really appreciate it. This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago,” he wrote, further revealing that the two had reconnected.

He went on to describe Harris as “the love of my life” and thanked her for her support during the many years they were together. Harris was one of the people who saw Cam’ron’s rise to fame from the streets of Harlem to hip-hop glory as a solo artist and one of the leading members of The Diplomats.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I had so many close people die, I thought I was numb to death, but this past week has taught me I’m not,” he continued. “I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting with out facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you. You are my best friend.. and the the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND.”

Cam’ron also gave his condolences to Harris’ three children and her close family members. The rapper’s commentary confirms the news after her death was first reported last week. Details surrounding Harris death remain unknown.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: