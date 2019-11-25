The Celebration Bowl Is n HBCU Classic Game On Steroids

Classic football games are a huge part of HBCU football, now imagine that but bigger. The Celebration Bowl is just that. Executive director of the Celebration Bowl John Grant says it feels like “a Classic game” that has been put on “steroids!” The game features the champions from the SWAC and champions from the MEAC. North Carolina A&T will be representing the MEAC this year, and the SWAC champions will be named December 7.

This is the 5th year of the bowl game. It’ll be held on December 21 in Atlanta at the Mercedees Benz Stadium.

