Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

T.I. Explains GYN Visits With Daughter On ‘Red Table Talk’ [WATCH]

The anticipated part 1 of a special 2-part  Red Table Talk with rapper, actor, producer and TV star T.I. and wife Tiny is airing now.

In today’s episode, T.I. and Tiny comes to  the Red Table with Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Norris to address the recent controversy around him taking his daughter, Deyjah, 18,  to the gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

Part two of the special Red Table Talk episode with T.I. and wife Tiny will drop Wednesday, November 27 on Facebook Watch at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

'Red Table Talk' , celebrity kids , Jada Pinkett , T.I. , Tiny

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close