Andy Cohen Tells Kandi Why Marlo Hampton Doesn’t Have Her Peach

Marlo Hampton has been such an integral part of the “RHOA” franchise that it’s incredible that she isn’t considered a staple cast member. The reality star joined the crew in season 4 as NeNe’s friend, and she’s played a crucial role in the hilarious moments and downright drama that goes down every episode.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But for some reason, Marlo has yet to win a peach, and fellow co-star Kandi Burruss wants to know why.

During a candid conversation on Kandi’s Youtube channel, KandiOnline, the “RHOA” star asked Andy Cohen why the show hasn’t brought Marlo on full-time.

“Marlo…why is she never getting a peach?” she asked Cohen, who was the former VP of Programming for Bravo and often credited for creating the series.

“I think it’s preliminary to say that she’s never gonna get a peach,” Cohen said.

“Well, at this point,” Kandi trailed off.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“Right. There is kind of- I was telling Marlo [at] Gay Pride. She was on our float. The night before I was at this gay hip-hop party. And I was leaving very late and these guys were outside and they were like, ‘Give Marlo a peach!’ It was so awesome!”

But the “Watch What Happens Live” host says the producers behind the scenes haven’t agreed on upgrading Marlo from friend status to housewife.

“I think the short answer on that is: we don’t have a consensus among the group about that. And it’s not that I don’t love her, but she’s all over the show- that’s why I think sometimes people get hung up on semantics. And “The Housewives” is not indentured servitude. It is not something that, you know- people volunteer to do it. They’re there because they either want to be or they don’t. So trust and believe that people are being taken care of in one way or another…she has a great attitude. I feel like everything’s cool.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: