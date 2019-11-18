Week 11 NFL Wrap Up: ‘Helmet Upside Your Head’

Thursday Night the Steelers took on the Browns and toward the end of the game a fight broke out. It resulted in The Browns’ Myles Garrett hitting Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph “upside the head” with his own helmet. In other NFL News, Chris Paul says “sorry to Texans fans,” Lamar Jackson and the Ravens beat them like they stole something. The Panthers had no answers for the Falcons. The Saints beat the Buccs effortlessly. And The Dolphins are now in a coffin. But, back to Thursday night, “Myles Garrett assaulted that man,” Paul says.

