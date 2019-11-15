Niecy Nash Wants To Interview The Next Woman Her Ex-Husband Dates

Weeks after announcing her split from her husband of eight years, Niecy Nash is opening up about her pending divorce with Jay Tucker.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Claws” star said she and her ex still have deep love for each other, MadameNoire reports.

“For us, it’s easy because we love each other. The love has just taken on a different form, but [he’s] always gonna be my friend.”

Nash and Tucker wed in June of 2011 and announced they were calling it quits in October on social media.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” the post reads. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense.”

Niecy told interviewers that since announcing her divorce, she’s just been focusing on herself.

“I’m just over here drinking my water and healing,” she said. “I ain’t ready to put all this back on the block. It’s too much too soon,” she explained. Nash would, however, like to interview the next women her ex settles down with.

“I would love to interview any girl who’s gonna be on his block,” she said. “I gotta make sure he’s taken care of.”

Nash has three children from her previous 15-year marriage to Don Nash, whom she divorced in 2007, per Us Weekly.

Sources exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that Niecy’s relationship with Jay has been rocky for two years, and that they separated months ago. Nash has also listed their Bell Canyon, California home for sale for $1.2m in July.

