Court Blocks Texas Hospital From Taking 9-Month-Old Baby Off Life Support [Video]

A Texas court has blocked a hospital from taking 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis off life-support as her family searches for a facility to care for the infant despite her ‘irreversible’ heart condition, Daily Mail reports.

Tinslee was born Ebstein’s anomaly, which is a rare heart defect that causes her to suffer from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension, Cook Children’s Health Care System spokesperson Winifred King said in a statement via CNN. She has been receiving treatment at Cook Children’s intensive care unit for most of her life.

Her physicians want to take her off life-support, as they believe she is suffering and her medical condition is irreversible, King said.

“While we believe every child’s life is sacred, we also believe that no child should be sentenced to a life of pain. Removing this beautiful child from mechanical ventilation is a gut-wrenching decision for Cook Children’s physicians and staff, however we feel it is in her best interest to free her from artificial, medical intervention and suffering,” King said.

But a judge has stopped the hospital from ending treatment for Tinslee, at least until November 23.

“I thought they was going to pull the plug on my baby. I didn’t think that she was going to still be here today. And that’s what I’m grateful for,” said Tinslee’s mother, Trinity Lewis. “It was a big relief because I’ve been running around all week trying to get help until Sunday, and then I finally got what I’ve been praying for.”

The family now has more time to find a permanent medical care for the child.

“She deserves the chance to fight for her life and she’s got a troop that will help her 100% and above,” Lewis’ great aunt, Beverly Winston, told reporters. “That’s our baby, and we want to give her all the chances there are.”

Cook Children’s has reached out to nearly 20 facilities from Los Angeles to Philadelphia and all have refused to take over care for the baby because there is nothing more they can do, according to King.

The child remains sedated and paralyzed to keep her from pulling at the lines connected to her ventilator. Doctors believe she is reacting to pain when not sedated or medically paralyzed, the report states.

