Jaden Smith Launches ‘I Love You’ Vegan Food Truck To Feed Homeless Of Los Angeles

Jaden Smith launched a vegan pop-up restaurant in order to feed the homeless in Los Angeles.

The son of Hollywood royalty took to Instagram to introduce his I Love You restaurant. According to the caption, the purpose of the food truck is to give “people what they deserve” by offering individuals living in L.A.’s Skid Row free vegan meals, Complex reports.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Move ment That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Smith explained in a post on Instagram. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc”

After dropping his new album ERYS over the Fourth of July holiday and releasing the album’s lead single “Again,” Smith announced his free vegan pop-up food truck on social media two days later.

As noted by EW, Jaden previously upped his philanthropic game back in March when his JUST goods foundation launched a mobile water filtration system called The Water Box. Smith teamed with Flint, Michigan’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to bring clean water to the city, which has suffered from water contamination since 2014.

The filtration system reportedly aims to “reduce heavy metals like lead, and eliminate harmful bacteria from the water” while “producing ten gallons a minute.”

In related news, proud parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated their son’s 21st birthday on Monday, July 8, via separate Instagram posts of video montages of moments with Jaden.

“Jaden is 21 today!!” Will wrote in his caption. “The equation still astounds me… Love + Tequila = a Person. Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?”

Jada, meanwhile, recalled the magical months before her son’s birth.

“After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” she wrote in her caption. “You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE