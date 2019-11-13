Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Spend Holidays In U.S.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending their first Christmas as new parents with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple celebrated the holidays with the royal family in their countryside Sandringham estate these past two years, but decided to switch it up this year.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the spokesperson said, referencing the couple’s previously announced break from public duties. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their Royal Highnesses will spend the holidays this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.”

Other royals’ have spent Christmas away from Sandringham, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate spent Christmas with Kate’s parents in Bucklebury in 2012 and 2016. Harry and Meghan have been at Sandringham for the last two years #royalchristmas https://t.co/z3D3tuEKXU — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) November 13, 2019

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will take a break from their royal responsibilities following their Remembrance Day engagements over the weekend. They will spend the majority of their break in the U.S.

A source tells BAZAAR.com, “They plan to spend time as a family for their first break this year.”

The decision to take a break from the spotlight follows Harry and Meghan’s emotional ITV documentary, during which the former actress admitted to having a hard time adjusting to life as a member of the of British Royal family.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. So, that was made really challenging,” Markle said. “And, then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

