Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur In Wal-Mart [Video]

Entertainment
| 11.11.19
The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart.

According to reports, rapper Trina bumped into a white customer in a Wal-Mart in Cooper City, Fla. Allegedly the woman told Trina “”Watch out, you n***** b****” which left the Diamond Princess enraged. Trina lost her cool and the authorities were called. Onlookers caught part of the incident on video which you can see below.

No charges were filed and Trina was escorted out the store for safety purposes. TMZ reports that the police did not speak to the woman in question.

