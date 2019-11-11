Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an actress who played Harriet Tubman in the groundbreaking Harriet film, she’s a multifaceted artist who also writes and sings.

Following the release of Harriet, Focus Features debuted a music video for an original song featured on the soundtrack called “Stand Up,” which was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.Check it out below!

RELATED: Why Is Everyone Hating on Harriet When It’s A Must See

Harriet, the movie and the soundtrack, are both available in theaters and digitally.



HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

“Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released [WATCH] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: