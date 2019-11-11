“Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released [WATCH]

App Feed
| 11.11.19
Dismiss

Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an actress who played Harriet Tubman in the groundbreaking Harriet film, she’s a multifaceted artist who also writes and sings.

Following the release of Harriet, Focus Features debuted a music video for an original song featured on the soundtrack called “Stand Up,” which was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.Check it out below!

RELATED: Why Is Everyone Hating on Harriet When It’s A Must See

Harriet, the movie and the soundtrack, are both available in theaters and digitally. 


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

“Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released [WATCH]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Black Women , British celebrities , Cynthia Erivo , harriet , Harriet movie

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close