Porsha Williams’ Fiancè Admits To Cheating While She Was Pregnant

Porsha Williams opened up on Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” about finding out that her fiancé cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now-7-month-old daughter.

During the November 10, episode, Williams, 38, revealed that her baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, admitted during a couple’s therapy session that he had been unfaithful to her, Us Weekly reports.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” she said. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child. I didn’t want to hear anything else. There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons. I didn’t need to know anything else.”

Williams went public with her relationship with McKinley in June 2018. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. In September, the couple got engaged six months later they welcomed daughter in March. Three months after that, they called it quits amid reports of McKinley being unfaithful.

However, they got back together within a matter of weeks, Us Weekly reports.

“I literally wish I could wake up and [have] somebody could be like, ‘It was a dream, it didn’t happen,’” Porsha said during the episode. “The movie keeps playing in my head. I keep playing all of these moments. We’re, like, creating a real family, and just to think it wasn’t real is really hurtful.”

Williams was previously married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

