Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed Hires Phaedra Parks To Rep Him In Divorce

Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has tapped “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks to represent him in his divorce proceedings from his estranged wife, Sarah-Elizabeth Langford Reed.

Reed’s soon-to-be ex-wife hired legal powerhouse Randy Kessler after she filed for divorce in September following five years of marriage, RollingOut reports via Bossip.com.

Sarah-Elizabeth cited irreconcilable differences in the docs, and states that she is requesting primary custody of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, equal division of the family’s assets, and for Kasim to pay any debt they accumulated during their marriage, according to court papers obtained by Bossip.

Phaedra, 46, went through a very public divorce of her own after separating from ex-con Apollo Nida, 40. They share two sons.

We previously reported…Nida claims his ex-wife is keeping him away from their sons, 9-year-old Ayden and 6-year-old Dylan.

“DON’T WORRY! We will be together soon,” he captioned a photo of his sons in a post on Instagram in August “No matter what, she can’t keep us apart.”

Phaedra and Apollo were married in 2009 but called it quits in 2014, the same year he was sentenced to an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014. Back in March, his sentence was reduced by one year. In June, The Blast reported that he had been arrested for allegedly violating his parole just days after his release from prison.

“Apollo and I, obviously, are going to be connected through our wonderful children through the rest of our lives,” Parks explained in a November 2016 interview with ET, about co-parenting with her incarnated ex. “I try to keep him in the loop as much as possible because he obviously is in prison. I’m very cognizant that he wants to be a father … and when he reaches out and calls, we try to make sure there’s an open line of communication with the boys.”

