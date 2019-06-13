CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Former ‘RHOA’ Star Apollo Nida Taken Back Into Custody After Violating Probation

Leave a comment

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida was released from federal custody to a Philadelphia halfway house a few weeks ago after serving time for his conviction on fraud charges. But he’s barely had the chance to savor freedom before he was whisked back to prison for violating the terms of his release.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

It appears that Nida and his realtor fiancée Sherien Almufti may have been a little too celebratory. The Blast which first reported it doesn’t cite a reason for Nida’s re-arrest other than a “technical violation.” But speculation has centered on him allegedly violating the halfway house restrictions on intimacy.

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” a representative from the U.S.Marshals Service told Page Six, explaining that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

Well, if it was that Nida got too close to his fiancée, can you blame the man? He’s been in jail for five years.

Fortunately for Nida, it looks like his incarceration will be brief this time. He is still eligible for his original release date on October 15th of this year.

PHOTO: Think Stock

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Apollo Nida , Black Reality TV Shows , celebrity arrests , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close