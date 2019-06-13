Former ‘RHOA’ Star Apollo Nida Taken Back Into Custody After Violating Probation

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida was released from federal custody to a Philadelphia halfway house a few weeks ago after serving time for his conviction on fraud charges. But he’s barely had the chance to savor freedom before he was whisked back to prison for violating the terms of his release.

It appears that Nida and his realtor fiancée Sherien Almufti may have been a little too celebratory. The Blast which first reported it doesn’t cite a reason for Nida’s re-arrest other than a “technical violation.” But speculation has centered on him allegedly violating the halfway house restrictions on intimacy.

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” a representative from the U.S.Marshals Service told Page Six, explaining that he was in trouble for breaking a technical condition of his release. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

Well, if it was that Nida got too close to his fiancée, can you blame the man? He’s been in jail for five years.

Fortunately for Nida, it looks like his incarceration will be brief this time. He is still eligible for his original release date on October 15th of this year.

