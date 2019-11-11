Cardi B Slams Instagram ‘Hiding Likes’ + Wants Platform To Deal With Trolls Who Post Harmful Comments [Watch]

During Friday’s WIRED25 event, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the company would begin testing hidden ‘like’ counts in the U.S. this week.

“There’s a couple of hundred people in here, so definitely a couple of you will have private likes, I hope,” he told the crowd, before explaining the reasoning behind the move, per Complex. “It’s about young people. The idea is to try to depressurize Instagram, make it less of a competition, give people more space to focus on connecting with people they love, things that inspire them. But it’s really focused on young people. We have to see how it affects how people feel about the platform, how it affects how they use the platform…but I’ve been spending a lot of time on this, personally.”

Instagram has tested private likes among Canadian users and has now expanded the test to six other countries, including Brazil, Italy, and Japan, the report states.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Cardi B feels the platform needs improvement in other areas — specifically the comments section—not the “likes.”

“It’s a big ruckus right now that the likes on Instagram are getting taken away,” she said in a Friday night Instagram post (see the clip below. “This is my opinion on it, right? So from the beginning of Instagram, we had likes. And I feel like in the beginning of Instagram, everything was so fun, people wanted to post their pictures, get likes … where I think that Instagram got a little nasty, and it just took a weird turn, was when people started to like the comments, when they were allowed to like comments or reply back to somebody’s comments.”

Cardi pointed out how trolls like posting triggering comments simply to garner reactions.

“That’s when I feel like when people started sayin’ nasty things … somebody would just say something so vile because … they want comments back,” she continued. “Some people don’t have a life … I see a lot of people dedicate they time into sayin’ some of the craziest, most absurd shit on comments, just for likes and comments back. And I feel like that’s what’s messing up Instagram.”

Cardi also noted how folks get attacked in the comments section for expressing varying views.

“If anything is affecting Instagram right now, it’s the way the comments have been done or have been changing these past few years,” the rapper said. “I feel people been sayin’ the most weirdest shit, been starting the craziest arguments, been starting to race bait … because they want to get to the top, they want to get the most reactions. And that’s what I feel: The comments effect more than the likes.”

