Backlash Continues Over T.I. Making His Daughter’s Virginity A National Conversation

After her virginity was exposed by her father, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris, on the podcast Ladies Like Us this week, and then became a trending topic on Twitter, Deyjah Harris wants you to know she’s just as bothered by her father ensuring her hymen is still intact as everyone else was on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old college student didn’t issue a statement about it, but she liked a few comments that described her father’s behavior as “possessive” and “disgusting,” which you can see below:
this is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*
— Avenge Latasha Harlins (@race_jones) November 6, 2019
Even Planned Parenthood chimed in, although they didn’t directly reference T.I.:
As for her dad, he, nor his PR team, have spoken out about the backlash he’s received for proudly declaring that not only has he had the sex talks with his kids, but he also takes Deyjah to the gynecologist every year and has, at least, been doing so since she was 16. For the record, it’s recommended that women start going to the gynecologist when they’re 18, or when they’ve become sexually active.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”
“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” he added. “He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See doc? No problem.’
And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’
“We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment,” their joint statement read. “The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish.”
PHOTO: AP
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE