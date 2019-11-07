Amber Alert Issued For Florida Girl, 5, Who Disappeared From Her Bedroom

Can you imagine going to your 5-year-old child’s bedroom in the morning to wake her up and she’s not there? Trust us, it’s not something you want to experience.

Unfortunately, that is the reality for a heartbroken mother, Brianna Williams. Her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, was last seen in her family home in Brentwood, Florida around midnight Wednesday, according to WJXT.

Brianna Williams, woke up to find Taylor Rose missing from her bedroom and the back door of their home unlocked, at which point she called authorities.

The missing child alert was upgraded to an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Twitter.

Here’s more via Oxygen:

Taylor, a black girl with brown eyes, weighs 50 pounds and is three feet tall, according to a missing persons flyer distributed by the agency. She was last seen wearing purple and pink short-sleeve pajamas.

More than 100 law enforcement officers have been searching for the child, and authorities have also been searching the apartment complex in the Southside neighborhood of Jacksonville where the family lived prior to moving to their home on Ivy Street, WJXT reports.

Authorities believe that the child may be in danger due to her age. T.K. Waters, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chief of investigations, said according to the outlet. They do not yet know if she left on her own or if she was taken, but they have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play present at the home.

“It’s very urgent that we find her as quickly as possible,” Waters said Wednesday morning. “We’ll work until we can’t work anymore.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Rose’s family, including her mother Brianna, who is not considered a person of interest, and her father, who lives in another state, is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, First Coast News reports.

“Taylor is the most important thing here right now,” Waters said.

Anyone with any information regarding Taylor Rose Williams’ disappearance is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

PHOTO: Williams family

