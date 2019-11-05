Solange Knowles Responds To Rumors She Cheated On Estranged Husband With Manager

Days after announcing she and husband Alan Ferguson are calling it quits after five years of marriage, Solange Knowles has addressed rumors that she had an extramarital affair.

According to Page Six, after Knowles announced last week her decision to separate from Ferguson, chatter on social media speculated that the singer cheated with her manager, John Bogaard, after a picture of the duo walking together began circulating online.

“yo ty @onvacation for bein the best co-manager for 5 yrs. sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. go back to enjoying ya vacation,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Solange addressed the cheating claims, explaining: “Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life. To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow.”

She concluded with, “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth. I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.”

Meanwhile, Solange’s step-father, Richard Lawson, tells Us Weekly exclusively how the family is rallying behind Beyonce’s lil’ sister in the wake of her separation from Ferguson.

“[We’re] helping her just work through it. It’s all a process,” Lawson said. “And the beautiful thing is, is that everybody comes out the other side is the better for it.”

Solange confirmed the divorce on November 1 via a statement on Instagram. “The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before,” the singer wrote. “I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways … I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

The Grammy-winning artist tied the knot with Ferguson at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in November 2014. They have no children together but Solange shares a 15-year-old son with her first husband, Daniel Smith, whom she married when she was 17-years-old.

