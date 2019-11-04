Man Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

A fight at a Maryland Popeyes – reportedly started over their popular chicken sandwich – left one man dead, police say.

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

Source: FOX DC

