Nicki Minaj Blasts Wendy Williams For Talking About Her New Husband

Nicki Minaj blasted talk show host Wendy Williams for badmouthing her husband, Kenneth Petty, over his criminal past on The Wendy Williams Show. The Queens rapstress vented on Queen Radio about Williams comments and said she feels Williams is going so hard on her and her new husband Kenneth Petty, because she still in pain over her highly publicized divorce.

“It’s not about doing your job,” Minaj said. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

The “Megatron” rapper became a bit vicious herself when talking about Williams’ marital woes and her husband’s mistress, who gave birth to his child several months ago.

“When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type, so I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe. How you doin’, stupid?”

Minaj also defended Petty, saying he has moved on from his past and has had a fresh start that should be acknowledged.

“I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted.”

Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old when he was a teenager and then pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2006, serving seven years in prison.

Minaj continued her verbal lashing of Williams, calling her demonic.

“I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas. And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news—people do it all the time—without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

