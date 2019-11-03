Will Smith Explains Epic Viral Photo Of ‘Bad Boys’ And ‘Coming To America 2’ Casts

Earlier this week, a now-iconic photo above of Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and Wesley Snipes on was met with nothing but praises. Many thought it was just one of those things that happen in Hollywood.

“Nothing to see here…” Smith captioned the pic, which was taken on the grounds of Tyler Perry’s studio in Atlanta.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Well, yes there was more to see. That’s because Smith, who’s filming “Bad Boys 3” at the studio came with a video on Friday that showed the behind-the-scenes magic behind that photo.

Here’s how Essence describes it:

The moment was captured when Smith realized that Murphy and Snipes were filming “Coming to America 2“ close to where he was completing scenes for “Bad Boys 3” with Lawrence. And so he walked over to the “Coming To America 2” set.

“You can’t put “Bad Boys 3” next to “Coming to America 2” at Tyler Perry Studios and expect us to get ANY work done,” Smith wrote in the caption.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: