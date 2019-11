CVS is the newest drug store to test out a drone delivery service. They’re partnering with UPS to make the drone deliveries that will be programmed to fly “pre-planned routes,” and carry packages up to 5 pounds. The packages will be left on people’s front porches or in the backyard. It’ll only take about 5-10 minutes to get what you need.

