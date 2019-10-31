The Game Loses Appeal In Sexual Assault Case, Must Pay Accuser $7 Million

The Game has lost his appeal against an earlier verdict in which he was ordered to pay the woman who accused him of sexual assault $7 million in damages.

We previously… according to The Blast, Priscilla Rainey won a $7 million judgment when The Game failed to show up to court for hearings in 2015. In her lawsuit, she claimed he sexually harassed her during the taping of his reality TV show “She Got Game,” by forcibly reaching inside her dress to rub her butt and genitals in full view of others on set.

via TMZ:

Rainey claims Game was high on drugs and reached inside her dress, “forcefully reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.” Game called her “a thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite.”

Game appealed the initial ruling, but on Thursday the appeals court affirmed the lower court’s ruling, slamming Game for blowing off the trial by not showing up and calling his conduct towards Rainey “deeply reprehensible.”

A jury awarded Rainey $7 million in damages, but she has not received a dime from the rapper.

We previously reported… according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rainey has started the process of registering the $7 million judgment she won against The Game in California, after previously winning her case in Illinois.

She registered the judgment in California, where The Game resides so she can begin the process of seizing his property and assets to collect on the millions owed.