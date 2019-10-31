T.I. Opens Up To Tamron Hall About Grief After Losing His Sister + State Of His Marriage (Video)

Rapper T.I. appeared on the October 29th edition of “Tamron Hall,” where he opened up about the recent losses of both his sister Precious and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in February and March 2019, respectively.

Precious Harris passed away Feb. 22 after being involved in a horrific car crash in Atlanta a week prior. The accident was triggered by an asthma attack, which caused the car crash that ultimately took her life. She was 66.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor shared his views on grief after the loss, saying: “I think that grieving, although it’s a natural human act, it’s a bit selfish. It’s about our pain. Because they know no more pain. So we’re grieving and feeling bad because we don’t get to experience their physical presence anymore. I think if we become considerate of what’s in their best interest, I think we have to accept that at a certain time, it’s time to let go and give it to God.”

T.I. also dished with Hall about his Netflix series ‘Rhythm & Flow” and the current state of his marriage to Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

When Tamron asked about his view of ‘cancel culture,’ the hip-hop star called it “fake news,” but noted that while he doesn’t always agree with Kanye West, he stood by his side when he was “cancelled.”

And when it comes to the state of his marriage to Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Tip reveals that despite headlines surrounding separation and divorce, the couple “were never apart.”

Watch T.I. explain it via the clips above and below.

