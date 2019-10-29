Trevor Noah Calls On Rappers To Release ‘A Non-Black People Version’ Of Songs Without The N-Word [Watch]

Trevor Noah hit up “The Breakfast Club” last week and spoke candidly about who can use the N-word as it relates to rap music.

Following the heat that actress Gina Rodriguez recently caught over using the racial slur while rapping along to The Fugees – Trevor is urging rappers to drop the word from their music all together.

“Look, I get it. I get the confusion,” he told Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God on the radio show. “It’s not like you can’t use the word – you can use it, but don’t be shocked when something happens to you.”

He continued: “Some people need to say to themselves, ‘I grew up with hip hop. I may have identified with black culture. But I also understand that I’m not black or I have not lived the black experience. There’s something that comes with that.’ Whereas black people, we go… the one perk to the oppression is getting the N-word. In a weird way.”

Go watch & share this extended clip from my “Son Of Patricia” special before @netflix makes me delete it from my YouTube! 😜 -> https://t.co/9nSK3mUhYb Watch the special in its entirety on Netflix! #SonOfPatricia #Netflix pic.twitter.com/nUjZ4hYSvt — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 24, 2019

Noah then urged rappers to release edited versions to avoid the issue. He suggests rap artists release “a non-black people version” of their songs with the N-word replaced for a different word.

“They should just make like another version, like a non-black people version that everyone can rap along to [where] they find an alternative word.”

He also questioned folks who claim it’s difficult to censor themselves, adding: “Everyone knows how to [do it], especially when it comes to hip hop. So, I don’t get why people make it like it’s [difficult].”

In related news, last year, Kendrick Lamar called out a white fan for using the N-word when he invited her on stage to rap along to his track “M.A.A.D City” at the Hangout Festival.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lamar explained why non-blacks shouldn’t use the word.

“Let me put it to you in its simplest form,” he said. “I’ve been on this earth for 30 years, and there have been so many things a Caucasian person said I couldn’t do. Get good credit. Buy a house in an urban city. So many things. So if I say this is my word, please let me have that word.”

