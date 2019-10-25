Sade’s Son Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary Of Testosterone Treatments

In late September, Sade’s son Izaak Theo celebrated his mother, iconic songstress Sade, for standing in solidarity with him as he began his journey to live in his authentic skin as a transgender man.

On Wednesday, Izaak, 23, followed up his celebration with an Instagram post on self-love, marking the third year of taking testosterone treatments. Izaak is the only child of Sade, whose real name is Helen Folasade Adu, and producer Bob Morgan.

In the video Izaak shared his excitement for over his journey. “What’s goin’ on? I am officially three years on testosterone. That is crazy. That’s crazy to me. It’s mental! I can’t believe it! Three years. I literally feel like- it feels like twelve years, but it also feels like no time at all. And I just think it’s crazy, like- I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. It’s been madness, but I’m loving my life. I love it! It’s awesome.”

“Few weeks back, THREE YEARS ON T. Can’t believe it,” he captioned the post. “What have I learnt? Other than a million things, Truly anything is possible. You can achieve pretty much anything set your mind to. Loving yourself is freedom and the universe has your backk if you put your trust in her. Big up for all the support yall. Much love always.”

Izaak initially shared his transition in 2016 on Instagram, with the caption, “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.” Since that time, he’s been brutally honest in sharing the ups and downs of owning his identity.

Izzak went by his birth name Mickaila Adu before his transition, and credits both of his parents with fully supporting him during all of his joys and lows.

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.

