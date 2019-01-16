CLOSE
Did She Nail The Look? Houstonian Recreates Classic Sade Album Covers [PHOTOS]

British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the

Today is Helen Sade Adu’s birthday and the legendary singer turns 60! We know there’s a major collection of Sade superfans out there in the world but one Houstonian took it to another level!

Channeling Sade reached out to us in regards to showing off how much she looks like Sade and the two share a very crazy resemblance.

So weigh in, does she absolutely nail the look of Sade?

