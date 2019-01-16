Did She Nail The Look? Houstonian Recreates Classic Sade Album Covers [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Today is Helen Sade Adu’s birthday and the legendary singer turns 60! We know there’s a major collection of Sade superfans out there in the world but one Houstonian took it to another level!

Channeling Sade reached out to us in regards to showing off how much she looks like Sade and the two share a very crazy resemblance.

So weigh in, does she absolutely nail the look of Sade?

