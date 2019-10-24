Warryn Campbell To Release Compilation Album Featuring Erica Campbell, The Walls Group & More

If you didn’t know, Warryn Campbell has his own record label called MY BLOCK and he’s gathered his artists to release a compilation album due October 25.

“I can’t wait for you guys to meet and hear my My Block family,” Warryn wrote on social media.

Part of the family includes Warryn’s wife Erica Campbell, MC Lyte, The Walls Group, Joi Starr, Lena Byrd Miles, Jason McGee, Jason Champion and Toni Estes.

