Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Warryn Campbell To Release Compilation Album Featuring Erica Campbell, The Walls Group & More

If you didn’t know, Warryn Campbell has his own record label called MY BLOCK and he’s gathered his artists to release a compilation album due October 25. 

 

“I can’t wait for you guys to meet and hear my My Block family,” Warryn wrote on social media.  

Part of the family includes Warryn’s wife Erica Campbell, MC Lyte, The Walls Group, Joi Starr, Lena Byrd Miles, Jason McGee, Jason Champion and Toni Estes. 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by The Walls Group (@thewallsgroup) on

 

 

Warryn Campbell To Release Compilation Album Featuring Erica Campbell, The Walls Group & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close