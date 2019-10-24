Tyrese Gibson: ”Black And Blue’ Speaks To What We’re Living Through Today’

“Black and Blue” starring Tyrese Gibson and Naomie Harris is giving viewers a grisly look at police departments across the United States.

Not based on a true story but based on “what we live every day” according to Gibson, who portrays a convicted felon caught in the cross hairs of Harris’ character’s drama after she witnesses a shooting involving a fellow officer.

Gibson called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the film’s premise which he believes reflects how we’re living in “Trump’s America.”

Check out the full interview above to learn more about the film!

