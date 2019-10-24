Kenya Moore Opens Up About How Motherhood Has Changed Her: ‘I Am Definitely More Compassionate’

Reality TV star Kenya Moore isn’t letting heartache stop her work ethic.

The 48-year-old is busy handling her multiple entrepreneurial ventures, while being a devoted mother to her almost one year old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Moore recently split with the father of her child and husband of two years, Marc Daly after appearing on an episode of The Tamron Hall show where she called him “the love of my life.” But the two went their separate ways and are now committed to co-parenting their daughter.

In a recent interview with Upscale Magazine, Kenya told the mag that motherhood has changed her entire life.

“I am definitely more compassionate,”she explained for the cover story.

“I’m 100 percent more patient. I feel more kind, but I’m also less tolerant of fake news and people who are disingenuous or not kind. I strive to be the best mother I can be. I’m very attentive and believe it’s important to make her feel like she is the most important person in my life,” Moore said.

She said that she and baby Brooklyn spend a lot of their time together laughing. “She’s the happiest baby, and I love to laugh with her. Her laughter is contagious.”

As Moore travels the world for business or for “Real Housewives,” her baby girl stays close by her side.

“Brooklyn is my ultimate companion. We have been out of the country several times together with Brooklyn,” she revealed.

“At this point, I cannot see me leaving the country without her.”

With baby in tow, it’s clear Kenya isn’t going to let her impending divorce thwart her progress.

“I’ve been a corporation since I was 17 years old,” she told Upscale.

“Whenever anything is difficult for me or trying or heartbreaking,” she explains, “I just know that you have to keep moving forward and being positive.”

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE