Kanye Asked ‘Jesus Is King’ Collaborators To Pray And Abstain From Sex

Kanye West debuted his new album “Jesus is King” at a listening party at The Forum in L.A. Wednesday night (Oct. 23).

The following day, Ye dished further about the hotly anticipated project in his interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe, during which he also announced plans for a future presidential run — possibly in 2024, TMZ reports.

Went says when he wins the election … “I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing.”

The founders he’s referring to may be Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, West wasn’t specific, but he did mention their names.

Other subjects Kanye touched on (via TMZ):

Porno addiction — Ye said “Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” adding … “it has impacted every choice I have made in my life from age 5 to now.” He claims he’s now kicked the addiction.

Social media — Kanye believes it’s the modern-day cigarettes, as folks are far too addicted to it.

Premarital sex — West asked collaborators on his new album to abstain from sex, fast and pray together.

When it comes to his favorite topic, Donald Trump, Kanye said he’s proud Black Trump supporter.

And in case you’re wondering if his ego is still in check, Ye told Zane, “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact.”

In related news, the “Jesus is King” album and IMAX film will officially drop on Friday, Oct. 25.

Here’s some Twitter video clips from his Forum show:

One More Party in L.A. 💿 Here’s what went down inside @kanyewest‘s #JesusIsKing experience at the Forum in Los Angeles: https://t.co/aICi3gh31L pic.twitter.com/DHC2I5AZGs — Complex (@Complex) October 24, 2019

PHOTO: AP

