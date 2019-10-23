Tank Says Men Can Give Oral Sex To Another Man And Not Be Gay

Singer Tank is catching flack on social media, after saying that men can experiment with giving other men oral sex and still not be gay.

Most of us know by now that sexuality is on a spectrum. Experimentation doesn’t necessarily give enough information to label someone else’s sexuality. But some folks on the Internet don’t see our sexual experiences as fluid as they are. But Tank does, and he’s calling out anyone who sees it as black and white as a participant in homophobic narratives.

During a conversation with Angela Yee on her “Lip Service” podcast, the R&B crooner explained:

“[If a man says] he sucked a d*ck once, and then he’s like, ‘I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again.’ And then he says, ‘You know what, it’s not for me. Don’t like the taste,’ see what Im saying?”

“It doesn’t mean he’s gay, it means he sucked dick twice.”

Of course, many folks on Black Twitter weren’t here for Tank’s POV, and the 43-year-old clapped back at the outrage, calling it homophobic.

“I said what I said, ya’ll so godd*mn homophobic,” he said on social media.

“Homophobia is real, and is just as real as racism, claim, all these things, and just as damaging. And it plagues our community the worst.”

Adding, “You can’t use a human being’s existence as a negative. We’re going through enough sh*t.”

Tank says he stands by what he said. He adds that people need to stop being so homophobic. pic.twitter.com/CTUTQhVGT3 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) October 22, 2019

At the end of the day, everyone can discuss their sexual history with their partner. If there are things they have done previously in bed that makes you uncomfortable, you don’t have to engage with them intimately. It’s less about labeling and more about being clear about your sexual history and being with someone who rocks with that.

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.

