Pam Long Says Cyntoia Brown’s Husband Was Abusive When They Were Married

Before he was married to Cyntoia Brown, Christian singer Jaime Long was married to singer Pamela Long from the Bad Boy group, Total. If you’ll recall, after it was revealed that Cyntoia and Jaime wed while she was still incarcerated, the month that she was released from prison, Pam issued a statement that warned her to be careful of him.

“This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator,” she told The Neighborhood Talk. “The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me. He came and found me using the same card, ‘He was a Christian artist.”

“May the Lord God protect her and her money,” she continued. “It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites. Mr. Long may be able to hide behind his handsome looks of being a good man, but God knows the heart and exposure is coming.”

Well, when Cyntoia was a guest on The Breakfast Club last week, and the couple’s relationship was a topic of conversation, Angela Yee asked him about Pam’s comments about him. Describing his past marriage as “counterfeit” at one point in the chat, he called his ex-wife “selfish.”

“I think it was very selfish. I don’t know if she’s trying to reinvent her career, I don’t know what she’s trying to do,” he told the hosts. “I think it was very selfish of her to do that. Me and my wife, we’re serious. We’re serious about what we’re doing, we’re serious about the message and I’ve been divorced from Pam for four, five years now. I just feel like it was selfish of her to come out and do something like that because it’s like you discredit what my wife is trying to do, trying to attach your name to something like this.”

After hearing what was said about her, and information that was being sent out to media about her allegedly by his camp via a damaging e-mail, Pam used her podcast, Pam’s World, to clear the air in a about who she says he really is. She called Jaime “nasty” and put on blast some troubling behavior she claims went on in her marriage.

After being contacted by The Neighborhood Talk during the summer, Pam hesitated, but says she was compelled to warn Cyntoia about him.

“I didn’t respond right away, I just let it go. I remember feeling like I needed to say something. I believe I got the OK from God to open my mouth because I was still trying my best to cover you, because that’s all I pretty much did because of you being who you are, and you know who you are,” she said. “Jaime you know that you are nasty. You know that you are nasty, not just to me but you’ve been nasty to your mother, you’ve been nasty to your sister, to your brother, to your family. I’ve seen it. They see it, but they don’t speak up.”

She also spoke on moments of physical abuse in their relationship that she said would happen when she wouldn’t agree with some of the things he was doing and how he treated people. When she would speak against him to his face, he, at least once, allegedly got physically violent with her.

“The same Jaime Long that said that he loved me, but the same Jaime Long that flew me across the bed at Kima’s house,” she said. “You want to talk about it, we’re going to talk about it.”

“The same Jaime Long that said that you wouldn’t put your hands on me, the same Jaime Long that you said that you loved me, the same one that said that I was the beautiful girl and I was the dark-skinned woman that you saw in a dream but I never saw your face, the same one that tracked me down on Twitter, you, that’s the one I’m talking to,” she added. “The one that before you and I got engaged, the one that said you were up for three nights, which sounds like the story as far as with your new wife. The three days syndrome, that’s what I’m going to call it tonight.”

But she admitted that she should have not married him considering all of the red flags she noticed that she tried to bring to his attention. She said that she didn’t leave him because she didn’t want to lose him.

“It’s not your fault that I married you. It’s mine because I knew,” she said. “Do you remember our conversation at the hotel, when I told you that I didn’t want to get married and that I didn’t think we were ready yet and you blew up at the hotel a couple of nights or either the night before we were going to get married?”

“But because I was the girl that was broken, the girl that didn’t love herself, that was insecure and I thought you were my big fish, the greatest catch that I ever had, because I was looking at your outside, the outside of you, just like your wife now mentioned about how handsome you are — that I can say absolutely. I went with what I saw,” she added. “That’s what I did, and what did I do? I didn’t want to let you go because I didn’t want to lose the catch.”

She also alluded to the possibility of sexual violence. It’s unclear if she was saying that it happened to her or if she witnessed it (she did claim that he cheated during their marriage), but she called it out nonetheless.

“How about the man that forces himself on women? Do you remember that night? Hmph,” she said. “You want to go there, but I don’t think you really want to talk about you.”

For the record, Pam also talked about herself, exposing some of the things that were written about her in that aforementioned email, including about her sexuality.

“I know what I used to do. I’ve said it before, I’ve never been gay,” she said. “Have I slept with women? Yes, I have. Did I enjoy doing what I was doing? Yes, I did. But did Pam say I was gay? I was never gay. I was looking for something in somebody, I got the attention that I wanted, I got something that I felt like was going to make me feel better about myself, and that’s what I got from the situation. If I was gay, that’s what I would have said, that I was gay. But what I do know is that whatever I was going through in my life, that God has delivered me. So if you want to talk something, please speak it from the truth.”

Overall, she said on the podcast that Jaime should watch what he says about her, not only because she has receipts on her phone and witnesses, but also because God is watching.

“C’mon Jaime, you know what you did to me,” she said. “You know all the stuff you did. You know all the stuff you said.”

“Check yourself,” she added. “Examine yourself and examine your heart to see where you are, because you are out here saying that you are a Christian man, and I hope you really have changed. But honestly, your fruit don’t say that you have, because you’re lying.”

Neither Brown-Long or Jaime Long has responded, unless you consider Brown-Long’s Instagram post today a response.

