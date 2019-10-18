It Ain’t Over: Shaunie O’Neal Confirms ‘Basketball Wives’ Renewal

Despite calls for the show to be cancelled amid fighting among the cast, “Basketball Wives“ creator/EP Shaunie O’Neal has revealed that the series is coming back for Season 9. Pt. 2 of the reunion show aired Tuesday but none of the conflicts between the women have been resolved.

This season, Evelyn Lozada pissed off a lot of viewers with her seemingly racist comments about her co-stars and retired women’s football player O.G was deemed too aggressive after threatening to kill multiple castmates, Celebrity Insider reports.

O’Neal has also been accused of being a colorist because viewers think she plays favorites with both Evelyn Lozada and Malaysia Pargo.

When Shaunie teased a cast shakeup for next season, fans immediately concluded that OG may have been curbed. When O’Neal appeared on Instagram Live with her NBA star ex, Shaquille O’Neal, he defended her against accusations that she’s a colorist. Still, Shaunie’s social media continues to be bombarded with hateful comments.

‘Just because you say it over and over doesn’t make it true. @iHeartOGwouldn’t allow @EvelynLozada to bully her so you claimed the victim was the aggressor. The obvious colorism this season was disgusting. I know you saw Schooldays, apparently you didn’t get the message,’ said one Twitter follower.

Another added: ‘I hope that they are cutting these imaginary parts out of the aggression of @iHeartOG because hun we just aren’t seeing it. But what we are seeing is you being a real adult bully. Being upset that OG defended Cece against Evelyn who was attempting to assault her from the back.’

Hear what Shaq had to say about the controversy.

PHOTO: VH1

