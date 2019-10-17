Nelly Talks Janet Jackson’s Nip Slip On ‘Untold Stories Of Hip Hop’ [Watch]

In the new series, legendary radio host Angie Martinez sits down with hip hop royalty for never-before-told tales, featuring interviews with hip hop’s biggest names including Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Nelly, who recalls Janet Jackson’s infamous nip slip at the Super Bowl.

In our exclusive clip above, Nelly hilariously recounts he and Diddy’s reaction the moment “Justin (Timberlake) pulled the titty out” on live television.

From iconic rap verses to historic artist beefs, “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” puts the stories behind the moments front and center. Each of the six hour-long episodes of this fresh and fast-paced series shines a new light on hip hop’s most influential artists with unforgettable revelations directly from the stars themselves. As a pioneer and one of the most respected legends in hip hop journalism, Host and Executive Producer Angie Martinez has those who are notorious for being guarded, open up to her in ways they have never done before.

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop” host Angie Martinez has been a beloved and influential fixture on hip hop radio for more than three decades. A media and cultural trailblazer, Martinez is a radio and TV host, New York Times bestselling author, spokeswoman, actress, recording artist and philanthropist. She has interviewed legends and luminaries such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and President Barack Obama. With her authentic and personable storytelling style, Martinez is celebrated for her unique ability to connect with both guests and listeners. Through her years in the industry and the lifelong friendships made along the way, Martinez has a library of unforgettable, untold stories ready to share with hip hop’s most passionate fans.

Also this week, A$AP Rocky shares how he was unknowingly addicted to sex since junior high school. Commenting on the stigma that came along with it, A$AP Rocky states: “These are things people stay away from. They don’t like to admit it. But I can’t be embarrassed about it. I put my heart on my sleeve.”

