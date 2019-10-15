LaLa Anthony Says Death Of Her ‘Power’ Character ‘Was Hard To Watch’

Fans weren’t the only ones left shook after LaLa Anthony’s “Power” character LaKeisha Grant was killed on Sunday’s episode, after being fatally shot by her former BFF Tasha St. Patrick (played by Naturi Naughton).

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, LaLa took to Instagram to speak on her murder scene and thanked series creator 50 Cent and her on-screen boyfriend Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy.

“SPOILER ALERT Last night was so emotional for me. This was hard to watch I want to thank @50cent & @courtneyakemp for giving me the chance to bring LAKEISHA GRANT to life. I’m forever grateful to the two of them for believing in me. @naturi4real you are an amazing talent and an amazing friend. Im so glad we took this ride together @josephsikora4 I thank you everyday for the work we did. You are phenomenal! That final scene, when you walked in and dropped to your knees…WOW. You pushed me to grow as an actor & a person. I was honored to be your KEISHA. I’m going to miss working with you so much”

She added,“@omarihardwickofficial & the the rest of the POWER cast and crew my love for all of you runs deep. We are a family and finally to the fans of Power. I love all of you so much Thank you for taking this ride every season with us. You have made Power a show people will never forget. Thanks for riding with Lakeisha. Whether you loved her or hated her…I appreciate you so much. Love really makes you do crazy things From the bottom of my heart Thank you. Thank you. Thank you RIP LAKEISHA GRANT… I love you @power_starz #powertv #lakeishagrant”

LaLa also posted photos of Tommy discovering Keisha, who he was getting ready to propose before her death — see below:

