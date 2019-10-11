Rihanna Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Because Of Kaepernick – “I’m Not A Sellout”

Rihanna revealed details of her upcoming album in a cover story for Vogue‘s November issue, claiming her new music will highlight her love of reggae music.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna told the publication. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

The singer, actress, and makeup mogul noted that reggae music has long been a favorite of hers, partly due to her Caribbean roots.

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves,” she said. “It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really honed in on completely for a body of work.”

When it comes to a release date for her ninth LP, RiRi remains mum.

“We always went into the music this time around saying that we were going to do two different pieces of art,” said Rihanna. “One was gonna be inspired by the music that I grew up listening to. And one was gonna be the evolution of where I’m going next with music.”

She also added that she “absolutely” turned down an offer to headline a Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” she said. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Rihanna’s full interview with Vogue here.

Also On Black America Web: