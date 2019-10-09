Two Teens Arrested For Beating, Car Jacking Woman In Northwest Houston

The video of a grandmother being carjacked and beaten outside of a Northwest Houston gas station went viral last week with many individuals calling for the two suspects to turn themselves in. Now the suspects have been arrested.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with robbery after they allegedly tripped and punched Shelia Henry and stole her truck. Surveillance footage was released of the brutal crime on October 3rd, prompting massive outrage from the community.

Henry can be seen fighting back against the assailants before she’s tripped, dragged and punched through the parking lot. Thankfully she was not hurt.

“You know it’s just sad,” Henry told ABC 13. “That people don’t want to work for what they want. I been working all my life, they need to get a job and stop. HPD or whomever need to take them off the street.”

