Simone Biles Get Two More Moves Named After Her

On her journey to become the most decorated gymnast in the world, Simone Biles received an unexpected accolade. During the world championships in Germany, the 22-year-old astonished the crowd with two jaw-dropping moves that will bear her name.

During her floor routine, she did a triple-double that included a double backflip and three twists. She then went to the balance beam and wowed the crowd with a double-double dismount.

The triple double will be deemed “The Biles II,” CNN reports. No word yet on what the other move will be called.

Once the Federation of International Gymnastics approves it, will be official.

PHOTO: PR Photos

