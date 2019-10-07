All Charges Dropped Against Stacey Dash

After being arrested and charged for domestic battery against her husband, Jeffrey Marty, the charges against Stacey Dash have reportedly been dropped.

“After we completed our investigation, we determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute,” Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia, said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “The deputy obviously thought that he had probable cause and it would appear that he did. But after I watched all the body worn cameras and I read all the reports and I spoke to Mr. Marty, I determined there was not a criminal offense to prosecute.”

Despite their dispute, Marty agrees with this decision and said he was against his wife’s arrest when it happened.

“Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash,” he tweeted. “She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us.”

Dash, 52, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she was accused of pushing and slapping Marty. She alleged that she was defending herself because Marty was trying to choke her. She also accused his three children, who are 15 and younger, of lying to the police for their father to protect him by not saying that he was the aggressor. Dash was released on a $500 bond earlier this week and it came out that she was not only on legal trouble, but that she was also struggling financially. The former political correspondent had requested a public defender due to not being able to afford a private lawyer.

Marty reportedly also attended her court appearance and said she didn’t commit a crime.

“The fact that she got arrested was clearly a surprise to him,” Sarabia added.

