Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]

We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch.
But as we now know, survivors telling their stories can help others recognize that they don’t have to live in silence and shame.
UNCENSORED returns to TV One Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.
