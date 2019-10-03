We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch.

But as we now know, survivors telling their stories can help others recognize that they don’t have to live in silence and shame.

.@TishaCampblMrtn's childhood rape still brings back horrible memories of the day she was taken advantage of by a babysitter—including a painful lesson it taught her growing up. UNCENSORED returns Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C. pic.twitter.com/XAGIZ3zHYD — TV One (@tvonetv) October 2, 2019

UNCENSORED returns to TV One Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.



HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: