CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]

We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch.

But as we now know, survivors telling their stories can help others recognize that they don’t have to live in silence and shame.

UNCENSORED returns to TV One Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

sexual assault , Tisha Campbell , TV One , uncensored

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close