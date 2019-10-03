GED Report: A Diverse Jury Makes A Difference

The former police officer who killed her unarmed neighbor was found guilty of murder this week. D.L says this verdict speaks volumes because they charged her with “murder,” not manslaughter. For it to be murder that means the jury believes that she had the intent to kill. This decision didn’t take a few days to make, they only deliberated for about 5 hours. But, D.L. believes the fact that the jury was so diverse helped them come to this conclusion. When a jury is all one thing then there aren’t any different opinions or view points so they aren’t forced to see things another way. D.L. is so sorry that his life was taken, but he’s glad that justice was served.

