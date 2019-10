Last week Kym Whitley took a big fall! She tripped on a hole in the ground at a nursery and fell flat on her face! She heard a crunch and her face was in the ground her forehead, nose and teeth hit the ground and she felt herself bleeding. the next thing she heard was a man say “I told them to fix that!” She was in a lot of pain and her lip was swollen so badly it almost looked fake. She says now she’s feeling better and just got her stitches out.

