Reverend Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Needs To Go

If You Missed It
| 09.25.19
Dismiss

After Donald Trump’s latest stunt people are fed up with him, including the Reverend Al Sharpton. He fully believes that “Donald Trump needs to face a full impeachment,” his latest move was completely out of line. If you aren’t aware, 45 decided to cut off aid to the Ukraine and then make a phone call to their president and try to get him to dig up some dirt on Joe Biden and his son. This was the last straw. Sharpton says we’ve been fighting to get into the ring we’ve got to get in there and knock him out. The bottom line is Trump has to go!

 

Donald Trump , Impeachement , Reverend Al Sharpton

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close